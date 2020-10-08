LETTER: Socialism a threat to our way of life

In 1953, science fiction writer, Ray Bradbury, wrote a book called "Fahrenheit 451." The story was about a society that was intent on erasing history. Fahrenheit 451 is the temperature where paper burns. Now as we see history being erased and modified, statues destroyed, we compare how society was changed in other countries. This strategy is almost always the work of socialists, Communists and fascists. Socialism is anti-freedom and anti-American and it is a threat to our way of life.

Venezuela was a democracy in 1989, then riots erupted. Hugo Chavez won the presidency in 1998, after a presidential impeachment and two coups, and by 2004, Venezuela was communist with a new constitution. He confiscated property and blacklisted political foes which gave him widespread suppression of opposition.

In Soviet Russia, after destroying statues, churches and culture, they burned books and killed those who had them in their possession. Citizens burned their own books to avoid being killed.

Communist China recently declared Hong Kong to be under their domination and their freedom is gone. Political dissidents disappeared. Nazi Germany eliminated cultural symbols.