 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Some hypocrisy in LaHood's position
1 comment
editor's pick

LETTER: Some hypocrisy in LaHood's position

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Representative LaHood, in his December 18 Pantagraph message, provides us with an admirable lesson in democracy. He states: “The cornerstone of our democracy is the integrity of our elections … Our democracy is predicated on citizens having the utmost confidence in the electoral system across all 50 states.” True enough.

But, in light of Mr. LaHood's own recent actions, it does remind me of a bank robber leaving the bank with his bag of loot and proclaiming, "Thou shalt not steal."

Ray Bergner, Normal

1 comment
0
1
0
0
14

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News