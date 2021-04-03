LETTER: Some of us might agree with you

In response to Terry White's letter ("Democrats are destroying America," March 27), I need to comment.

Democrats are accused of open borders, (false. they are closed) blamed for all crimes, homelessness, drugs and debt in big cities (false, more people equals more crime and more negative aspects of society) and finally being ashamed of being liberal (no way to tell that).

Going after your guns? Not so. Just the ones that mow down multiple people at once. I have heard gun owners say these assault weapons are fun to shoot. As a child I shot a gun at targets with my Dad. That was fun. If shooting an assault weapon is so much fun to someone maybe they should join the Army.

Mr. White might want to listen to another channel occasionally and not make blanket sound bites about Democrats. Maybe even talk to one. We live next door and work everywhere. Some of us even agree with you on some issues. Go figure.

Patricia Peifer, Minier

