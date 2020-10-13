LETTER: Some offenders should stay locked up

CBS News just reported that a Pittsburgh white supremacist who has been sentenced to prison three times is about to be released. He has called for the murder of Jewish people and police officers.

In Illinois, if you commit a sex offense against a child you can go to prison. If you have not successfully completed sex therapy to remediate your risk to the public you can stay in a detention facility forever. Are you telling me that violent Nazis are any less dangerous than sex offenders?

We have a “stable genius” who encourages the violent right wing. “Stand by proud boys”. It is time for laws to protect the public from these evil influences. My dad didn’t go to war against Hitler so that American Nazis can commit acts of violence here in America. We don’t give sex offenders a chance to violate our children a second time. Lock them up.

Alan Novick, Normal

