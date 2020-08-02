LETTER: Some questions for candidate Biden

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The biggest cover up in American political history is unfolding before our very eyes. The DNC and its party’s leaders, knowing that they have an inept presidential candidate, have gone to extreme measures to keep their candidate out of the public eye. However, I and some other Americans have some burning questions for their candidate:

Joe, why have you been avoiding open press conferences? Do you think you can avoid debating President Trump prior to the November election? When are you going to apologize to Tara Reade? Do you still believe you made the right call as VP when you threatened to withhold military aide to the Ukraine if this U.S. ally didn’t get rid of a prosecutor you didn’t like? Explain why the National Association of Police Organizations now endorses Donald Trump instead of you. Why are you prone to major gaffes when speaking in public?

Since you’re a basement dweller, will you be running the country from the White House bunker should you win the election? Do you still believe that President Trump is xenophobic for restricting air travel from China prior to the COVID-19 virus spreading here in America? What made you think that you have to have an Indian accent when shopping at a 7-11 or Dunkin’ Donuts? Why would you think African Americans that support Donald Trump “ain’t black”?