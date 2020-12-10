LETTER: Some Republicans show good character

Kudos to Bloomington's own Congressman Adam Kinzinger for showing his family's good character in separating himself from the outgoing President. Adam, an Air Force veteran and now five-term 16th District Congressman defeated his recent opponent by a 2 to 1 margin.

The Congressman joins other Republicans of good character -- Mitt Romney, Liz Chaney, John Kasich, Jeff Flake, Bob Corker, Jim Edgar and others in acknowledging on January 20 we will have a new President.

Hopefully now we can begin repairing our conservative party.

Bud Hall, Bloomington

