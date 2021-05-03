LETTER: Some still believe 'The Big Lie'

When God created Adam and Eve, we learned of "The Big Lie" that both of them believed from Satan.

God told both of them they could eat of any tree in the Garden of Eden but the tree in the middle of the garden. This tree was the tree of knowledge.

Satan was able to have Adam and Eve believe "The Big Lie" that if they ate from the tree in the middle of the garden nothing would happen. Satan was able to deceive and tell a lie that Adam and Eve believed.

Sin came into the world and the knowledge of good and evil came into concept. Death came into existence. Deception has always been in the world to believe a lie over truth.

Our sinful human nature is to be prideful, selfish and greedy. We have a tendency not to believe the truth and accept "The Big Lie." Being deceived stills happens today.

This human nature is still in affect today and we can sometimes believe "The Big Lie" over the truth.

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

