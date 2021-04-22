LETTER: Something must be done about guns

It is not just the people who are angry at everybody. I think it may also be the people who sell guns and the people who think their rights are going to be taken away from them.

Most of the people who are in this group really only care about their rights. The truth is that they just don’t give a damn. I hear people all of the time who are more worried about their rights than they are yours.

This is a gun-crazy country and that is the only way you can describe us. The congressmen we elect are just as nuts as most of us are when it comes to guns. If you don’t believe this, go and watch the movie “Shane.” Most of us sit in our movie seats waiting for the “shoot-out.” That is really the only reason we bought a ticket in the first place. We have had a deep love affair with guns when we first saw a six-shooter, and nothing has changed and nothing will change until Congress gets off their butts.

I don’t need to get a background check if I want a handgun. I can just look around and somebody will sell me one and the bullets, too. Unless the President and Congress do something that really works, there isn’t one damn thing that the cops of this country or anybody else can do.