LETTER: State failing at vaccine distribution

Governor Pritzker's recent comments regarding COVID-19 vaccinations are laughable. "Doing everything we can to help them" apparently means not much as we are 47th place in doing things. I did not read any actions taken to improve the performance, and the excuse that the federal government is the problem does not fit the facts.

1.8 million doses are available but 1 million have not been administered. Why? Vaccinating was to be managed by the states. Maybe it is time to contact 46 other states and find out what policies and procedures they are using to be effective. West Virginia for example. At the very least please tell us what "doing everything we can" means besides talk.

How is McLean County performing? It is hard to find any data beyond positivity rate, positive cases and deaths. Are doses administered quickly, who knows? And contract tracing has been ongoing for nine months, yet I am aware of no data that shows what activities or locations present greatest risk of infection. Risk tolerance varies by individual, but today there is no information to make an intelligent decision on what activities are reasonably safe.

But maybe that is the intent, keep citizens in the dark and make decisions for us? I pray not.

Ray Dostal, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0