LETTER: Still satisfied with Dan Brady

We have had the privilege of knowing Dan Brady since his days as coroner. We were very happy when he was elected as our state representative. He has done a wonderful job and is constantly working for his constituents to solve whatever problems they might be having.

In Springfield, Dan works with the other party to pass legislation that will benefit all the citizens of Illinois. He has always worked on behalf of students and educators to improve the quality of education in Illinois. He is endorsed by the Illinois Education Association and the Illinois Retired Teacher’s PAC.

We know of no individual who is more “on the go” than Dan. He is always working and trying to make things better for all the citizens. He is always eager to listen to his constituents and is faithful in getting back to them with the answers they are looking for. Services provided by the state of Illinois are not up to par and not what they use to be. He and his excellent staff intercede with the various departments daily to assist the citizens of his district.

We heartily endorse Dan for reelection. We need more people like Dan in Springfield.

Max W. Albritton and Christine Albritton, Normal

