LETTER: Stimulus bill an insult to people

The recent so-called "stimulus bill" that came from our so called Congress shows the sad state of affairs we are in today. The bill was a total insult to the American people. Any group of people that could write or sponsor such a bill should be charged with treason. I believe that the bill was some 5,500 pages long and was delivered for vote in the early hours of the morning.

Hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars are going to Middle Eastern countries for various reasons. One that stuck in my memory, was billions to Pakistan for for gender studies. All these billions going out while the American people were getting $600 per family.

Small businesses are hurting and going under while this cruel joke came out. I don't recall that much outrage from our news media. Even the "good" congressmen failed to cry out and rip this stupid attempt at a bill.

Our Congress no longer represents the people and has not for some time. This is a bi-partisan effort. Being elected to Congress is all about the money. It takes a lot of money to get elected, a lot of slick TV ads that portrays the candidate as something he or she is not.

Once elected to the office at the annual salary of $174,000 they serve a few terms and then retire as millionaires, how does that happen?

Cary Hedrick, Towanda

