LETTER: Stop plastic before it's too late

In the 70’s we learned ways to help save the earth.

But what has happened to our way of thinking? Don’t we still want to save our Earth?? Have we been slowly made to think that the amount of garbage that we are producing is okay? Have marketing techniques from the makers of products made us somehow desensitized?

We must reduce our garbage by purchasing products that are not wrapped in nor made of plastic. Tell the companies that have unhealthy packaging and products that we have had enough of their garbage. The rates of diseases have gone up caused by hormones leaching out from this clear trash. Plastic is toxic to produce, toxic to use and toxic to our Earth and our bodies because it never goes away. It can only be recycled a few times and then is destined for the landfill. Recycling is not the answer. It breaks down eventually turning into a dust that enters our bodies, our wildlife, air, the Earth, etc. Why are we still using plastic bags? And plastic straws?

Is this really happening…..are we destroying our Earth? Where will we go if we destroy our Earth? There is no Earth emergency room so to speak. Is there a monetary amount of money that greedy corporations will buy our way out of the mess that we have made of our Earth? No. Money will be useless when it is too late.

Linda Stroh, Bloomington

