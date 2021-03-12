LETTER: Straza best candidate for mayor

I am writing to show my support for Bloomington mayoral candidate Mike Straza.

The first thing that comes to mind as advantageous regarding Mike is that he is an almost lifelong resident of Bloomington. He has first-hand knowledge of the past/current attributes and qualities that has made Bloomington great and can continue to be so. I find Mike to be a very integral individual with a servant’s heart for his community.

I am encouraged by his experience and knowledge of the business community as one of his strengths to aide him in the strategic management of our city. We have often talked about the great impact the union contractors, and major employers and businesses have made to the sustainment of our city’s workforce. I am pleased that he wishes to see it continue.

I believe Mike has a genuine compassion for the wellbeing and the beauty of our city’s diversity.

Mike Straza has my vote.

Jose Martinez, Bloomington

