LETTER: Straza has a proven record

I would like to take a moment and introduce you to Mike Straza. He is one of three people running for mayor of Bloomington. Mike is a long-time local resident, over 40 years, attended BHS and ISU with a decree in economics. He has been married to his high school girlfriend for over 30 years.

Mike developed and ran a successful local business, Zeller Digital Innovations, ZDI, now an international firm.

He has served on the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and the county’s Small Business Development Council.

Mike has also been part of ISU’s Incubator and Makers Space teams.

Straza has a proven record of business experience and development. He has had to manage employees into a successful, cohesive team, showing leadership and innovation. Mike has shown strong goal orientation and achievement of those goals.

All of these are the reasons I believe Mike Straza is the most qualified candidate to lead Bloomington. Please consider voting for Mike on April 6, or get out and vote early.

Timothy Tilton, Bloomington

