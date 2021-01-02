LETTER: Suggestions for improving Illinois

There was an article in the Pantagraph several days ago discussing the accelerating decline in our state’s population. There were numerous reasons mentioned for the decline including high taxes, lack of job opportunities, financial problems and even COVID-related deaths.

What can we do to reverse the massive outward migration? What changes can be made to make Illinois more attractive? Perhaps a good place to start would be to find out what the states that are in a growth mode are doing differently than Illinois? And then try to identify any practices in common that we can embrace.

Some of the warmer climate states are gaining in population, but some are not. So that can’t be the only reason people choose to leave Illinois. It appears that most of the faster growth states have right to work laws in effect. That might be something Illinois lawmakers would want to revisit? Former governor Bruce Rauner was a strong advocate of this principle. An overall lesser tax burden also appears to be a common trait among the growth states.

Former governor Pat Quinn was a strong supporter of pension reform here in Illinois. Perhaps we should revisit this issue, as attempting to fund this pension liability has put our state in a financial crisis, and is putting stress on taxpayers.