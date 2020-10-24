LETTER: Support Bloomington's Welcoming Ordinance

I am a strong proponent of having the Welcoming City Ordinance passed in Bloomington. When the campaign two years ago failed, I was very saddened to see that many council members did not recognize the need for inclusion, safety and respect that I did for the immigrants that live in our community, and beyond.

After receiving an email from the President this month that I should be celebrating Columbus Day, and not Indigenous People's Day, I decided I needed to take more action to support immigrants and people of diverse backgrounds in any way I could.

If on a national level, immigrants feel scared, undervalued and unprotected, then perhaps taking a more local approach to action will be more productive. I want Bloomington-Normal to be a place where people of all backgrounds can be assured of their safety, especially as it relates to policing. I believe that whether people have come here legally or illegally, that every person has explicit rights.

By voting in favor of this Welcoming Ordinance, we can promote the development of our multi-cultural communities. We can acknowledge the fact that many families have to worry about being split up from their loved ones, or being treated unfairly by the police. We can take pride in our community and we can truly welcome anyone who happens to live here into our public spaces.

Sarah Greenberg, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0