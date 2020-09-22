 Skip to main content
LETTER: Support Fair Tax Amendment when you vote
LETTER: Support Fair Tax Amendment when you vote

Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

For decades both parties have kicked the tax can down the road, damaging Illinois’s fiscal health. Crumbling infrastructure, unfunded pensions, and our health, education, and public safety systems all have urgent needs and the money can only come from us, the taxpayers. 

Our current flat tax system is highly regressive. The poor and working class in Illinois pay a higher percentage (x2) to the state (income and sales taxes, fees, etc) than do higher income Illinoisans.

By passing the Fair Tax Amendment our state will move from a flat tax (millionaires and billionaires pay the same percentage as janitors, truck drivers and teachers) to a graduated tax, where those who have more pay more. As written, only those earning over $250,000 will see a tax increase. If it doesn’t pass, millionaires and working stiffs will end up with the same percentage increase. Please support the Fair Tax when you vote.

Joe Strano, Bloomington

