LETTER: Support Fazzini for auditor

I urge all voters to support Rob Fazzini for McLean County Auditor in the November election. I have known Rob for five years as a fellow Board Member of the McLean County History Museum. Rob is passionate about every commitment he undertakes. He is energetic, insightful, and works extraordinarily well with all colleagues.

Rob's lengthy record of leadership of various McLean County organizations (Chamber of Commerce, Museum of History, Multicultural Leadership program, City of Bloomington alderman to cite just a few) reflect clearly his determination to make our County a better place to live for all our citizens.

Rob Fazzini's career in banking and finance, including specific experience in auditing, ensures he is highly qualified for this office. Without question, Rob would run an effective and efficient Auditor's office that would serve the people in a non-partisan manner and solve problems. His support of making this position appointed rather than elected shows he is interested in doing the people's business without political involvement.

A vote for Rob Fazzini for Auditor would strengthen McLean County government.

Tom Eder, Bloomington

