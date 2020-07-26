LETTER: Support Fazzini for county auditor

I've known Rob Fazzini since our college days at IWU. Years later when he returned to Bloomington, he became my banker for my real estate development business, and his financial expertise contributed significantly to the growth of my company. Moreover, Rob was a caring banker and committed to the community. He served on my company board of directors, as he did for many community not-for-profit groups, including several as President.
I urge you to vote for Rob as our next McLean County auditor. He has the financial expertise to do the job and vision and integrity to make needed changes. He proposes a referendum for we the citizens to decide if the auditor position should be appointed rather than elected.
McLean County is one of only 17 Illinois counties that elect county auditor. The remaining 85 counties appoint their county auditor.
John Tornquist, Bloomington
