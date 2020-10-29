LETTER: Support Fazzini for county auditor

Rob has wide-ranging experience in financial matters, and will bring that experience to bear in very positive ways for county government. He is committed to working collaboratively with all county officials as Auditor, and he will competently discharge the duties of the office.

The Auditor’s position is not a policy-making post. Rob believes it should be filled by appointment -- based on the job-related competence of the applicant -- rather than by election. If it continues to be an elected position, Rob thinks it should be non-partisan rather than partisan. (The voters would have to decide those questions at some future time.) Also, Rob has pledged to accept a salary lower than the one currently set by county ordinance.