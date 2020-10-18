LETTER: Support five non-partisan incumbents

After hearing the news that the DeWitt County anti-wind group is suing the County, I feel the necessity to speak out.

We are about to conclude an election which will determine who will be our next representatives on the DeWitt County Board. We must seriously consider who our best choices are.

I don't think that the four challengers running for these positions are a wise choice. These folks have the backing of the anti-wind group and they have all endorsed the anti-wind group’s cause. Do we really want to elect board members who are presently backing a lawsuit against the county to make future decisions for the people of DeWitt County?

I think not. Of course, the true irony would be to elect them to sit on a board that they are in favor of suing.

I ask you to support and elect the following five non-partisan incumbents.

Newberg, Nimmo and Wickenhauser in District C

Redman and Reece in District A

Roger Fatheree, Clinton

