 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Support incumbent Dan Brady in 105th
0 comments

LETTER: Support incumbent Dan Brady in 105th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

I am writing this letter in support of Dan Brady, incumbent candidate for the 105th Legislative District, Illinois House of Representatives. I whole-heartedly support Dan because of his care and concern for his constituents, his open and honest communications, his tireless work, and his ability to listen and ask questions. Dan and I don’t agree on all issues but we can have respectful conversations and agree to disagree when needed and work together on common concerns. He’s not afraid to face tough issues and have difficult discussions, always done with an open mind and with respect. I don’t always convince him to support my issue, but I always know exactly why he has a different viewpoint. This is refreshing in today’s political climate.

I encourage you to join me in voting for Dan Brady.

Janet Kilgus, Fairbury

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News