LETTER: Support incumbent Dan Brady in 105th

I am writing this letter in support of Dan Brady, incumbent candidate for the 105th Legislative District, Illinois House of Representatives. I whole-heartedly support Dan because of his care and concern for his constituents, his open and honest communications, his tireless work, and his ability to listen and ask questions. Dan and I don’t agree on all issues but we can have respectful conversations and agree to disagree when needed and work together on common concerns. He’s not afraid to face tough issues and have difficult discussions, always done with an open mind and with respect. I don’t always convince him to support my issue, but I always know exactly why he has a different viewpoint. This is refreshing in today’s political climate.