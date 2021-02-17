LETTER: Support investment in children

With Valentine’s Day this month, it’s the perfect time to show our love for kids, our future generation. This year, particularly due to the devastating impacts of COVID-19, kids need all the love and support possible. That’s why, this Valentine’s Day, I’m joining Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) in urging policymakers including U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis to have a heart and invest in kids.

As a teacher, myself and with three siblings who are also teachers, I have witnessed the negative impacts on kids that result from a lack of childcare assistance. Kids have really struggled since the onset of the pandemic. Due to widespread school and childcare closures, countless children have missed out on crucial early learning opportunities and, in many cases, haven’t had their basic nutritional needs met.

Since the onset of the pandemic, food insecurity rates have tripled for families with children across the nation. In fact, more than 12 million children are affected by this hunger crisis. And, without federal support, the country could lose 4.5 million child care slots – meaning potentially 4.5 million kids without early learning and care opportunities.