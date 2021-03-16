LETTER: Support Jackie Gunderson for mayor

I am proud to support Jackie Gunderson for mayor of Bloomington. Jackie will work tirelessly to ensure that every citizen is heard and represented in city government. Jackie is equal parts compassionate advocate and business professional. Her work at Illinois State University as a Procurement Manager means that she understands complex administrative structures and procedures and she knows how to stay on task. Her advocacy in the community on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community and her work with the Penguin Project means that she is acutely aware of the needs of all citizens, and they are never far from her mind.

Like me, Jackie found her way to Bloomington because of ISU. And, like many local residents, Jackie stayed here because she loves the community and the opportunities she has found here. She has developed a real love for this place and for its people. I first met Jackie when we were first getting involved in politics. She impressed me then, as she does now, with her ability to size up a situation, to understand multiple perspectives, and to create connection with others.

Mayoral elections are not inconsequential. But, despite their importance, spring municipal elections rarely turn out a crowd. Please help us reverse this trend. Get out and vote for Jackie Gunderson on or before April 6.

Lea Cline, Bloomington

