LETTER: Support Montney for Bloomington council

I first met Sheila at an event a little over a month ago. I had the opportunity to talk with her at length about her desire to serve the city of Bloomington. What impressed me the most was her extreme passion for the success of the city and all of our residents. She is 100% committed to ensuring that Bloomington is a attractive place for people and businesses to thrive. In talking with her, I learned of her extensive leadership experience and financial background. I witnessed her ability to effortlessly engage and interact with people of diverse backgrounds. I also learned of her masters degree in government from Harvard.