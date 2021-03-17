LETTER: Support re-election of Chris Koos

I am John von Almen, Vietnam combat veteran. Former 2nd Lt. Chris Koos and myself, former Sgt. von Almen, served together in Republic of South Vietnam 101st Airborne Division 1970-1971 as Infantrymen.

Chris Koos was C Company's Platoon Leader and excellent in his assigned combat missions and safety of his men. We trusted him 100% on all his combat orders, decisions, and solving problems every day.

Lt. Koos and I have maintained a very good friendship for 50 years and I value this very much. We still see each other during Charlie Company Reunions and personal visits. I know he is mayoral candidate seeking reelection and I would support Chris Koos completely.

Normal is a beautiful, clean, and prosperous city under the leadership of Chris Koos. I trusted Chris Koos' leadership 50 years ago and as a friend now. Please support the reelection Chris Koos for mayor of Normal.

John von Almen, Alton

