LETTER: Support Schafer for county board

Susan Schafer brings the dedication, knowledge and experience we need on the McLean County Board.

Susan’s approach to public service is to listen, do her homework and consider options before making any decisions. Among her responsibilities on the board, Susan has served as chairperson of the Health Committee. In this role, Susan Schafer has thoughtfully lead action on health and quality of life initiatives.

One issue in particular has been Susan’s leadership in the creation of a Mental Health Action Plan for McLean County. This road map focuses on improving mental health services, accessibility and the funding of services needed in McLean County.

We can count on Susan Schafer. Susan will work diligently on our behalf to make fiscally sound and thoughtful decisions in her service to the citizens of McLean County. I will cast my vote for Susan Schafer and ask you consider doing the same.

Kristi Rink, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0