LETTER: Support Zimmerman for Normal council

I've gotten to know A.J. throughout the past several years and have come to know him as an informed and dedicated public official. Whether it is his involvement in Unit 5 activities with his children, through his profession as an attorney or his work with Normal's Planning Commission, he is a dedicated and active participant. I often see, when visiting with A.J., that he truly embodies his "Listen, Learn, Lead" mantra. It is easy to see that he not only hears, but listens, when someone shares their thoughts and opinions; he remains open minded when discussing concerns and issues. His approach to problem solving will make A.J. a good leader for our town.