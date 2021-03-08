LETTER: Support Zimmerman for Normal council

Please vote for A.J. Zimmerman for Normal Town Council.
I've gotten to know A.J. throughout the past several years and have come to know him as an informed and dedicated public official. Whether it is his involvement in Unit 5 activities with his children, through his profession as an attorney or his work with Normal's Planning Commission, he is a dedicated and active participant. I often see, when visiting with A.J., that he truly embodies his "Listen, Learn, Lead" mantra. It is easy to see that he not only hears, but listens, when someone shares their thoughts and opinions; he remains open minded when discussing concerns and issues. His approach to problem solving will make A.J. a good leader for our town.
He has demonstrated that he is passionate about our town of Normal, the people who live here and the issues that impact us. He will be a member on the council who will listen to his constituents, weigh all angles of an issue and will have a future oriented strategy.
Please join me on April 6th and vote for A.J. Zimmerman for Normal Town Council.
Terri Vogel, Normal