LETTER: Supporters' fair tax arguments a lie

Who really thinks the ballot initiative of Illinois constitutional tax amendment is truly fair? Who really think the federal tax laws and regulations are fair? Do voters cast their ballots solely based on emotions, not facts?

There are three PAC running ads for this Fair Tax Amendment. The governor is so largely vested in this initiative that he alone is the highest contributor to these committees, over 96% contributions. J.B. is ruling like a king based on his idea of money as a power of persuasion.

Yet we citizens suffer the consequences of terrible laws that the state leaders force upon us, while so many government officials and bureaucrats live as mighty money mongers. If J.B. really has a heart to pull Illinois out of the fiscal mess it is in, why doesn’t he use his own money as donations to the public treasury to close the gap between rich versus poor.

Yet he is selfish and wants to change the Illinois Constitution as an agent of greed. In my opinion, it proves the irony of rich versus poor so far away from truth of the rising poverty lines.

The federal tax system is not an initiative of revenues but really an experiment of social engineering. Same thing will happen if this initiative passes. The real problem remains that this state is hugely corrupted probably the worst of any state.