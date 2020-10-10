LETTER: Supporters ignore truth of amendment

Those writing letters, advertising and extolling the virtues of the proposed constitutional amendment to change the income tax statute are sadly either ignorant of the facts or deliberately ignoring the truth of the proposed change. They are trying very hard to pull the wool over our eyes.

It is not, as many would have us believe, in fact an amendment to change from a flat rate to a progressive rate where higher incomes are taxed at a higher rate and lower incomes at a lower rate. It is simply a proposal to have a non-flat tax. All it does is strike the flat tax provision from the current constitution and leave legislators to then have the right to tax any income level at any rate.

The money is in the 97% income earners not the 3% wealthy. They would have every right to tax a $50,000 earner at 7% and a million dollar earner at 5%. A $20,000 earner pays so few tax dollars it might be necessary to tax them at 10% while still taxing the millionaire at 8%. Do you think that can't happen? I have no doubt it will.