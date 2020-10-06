 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Supporting Brady for re-election
1 comment

LETTER: Supporting Brady for re-election

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

I strongly recommend Rep. Dan Brady for re-election as state representative of the 105th District. My wife and I have been fortunate to know Rep. Brady since we first moved to the community in 1997. After his election as a state representative in 2001, we have been impressed with his responsiveness and dedication to detail.

During this time of isolation, Rep. Brady continues to work with his constituents. His office never closed and he has remained accessible – assisting others before, during, and after business hours.

We both feel that Rep. Brady has earned our vote for re-election. We hope others in the 105th Legislative District agree.

Robert T. Varney, Bloomington

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News