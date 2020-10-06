LETTER: Supporting Brady for re-election

I strongly recommend Rep. Dan Brady for re-election as state representative of the 105th District. My wife and I have been fortunate to know Rep. Brady since we first moved to the community in 1997. After his election as a state representative in 2001, we have been impressed with his responsiveness and dedication to detail.
During this time of isolation, Rep. Brady continues to work with his constituents. His office never closed and he has remained accessible – assisting others before, during, and after business hours.
We both feel that Rep. Brady has earned our vote for re-election. We hope others in the 105th Legislative District agree.
Robert T. Varney, Bloomington
