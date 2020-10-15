LETTER: Supporting Dan Brady for re-election

Please join me in supporting Representative Dan Brady for re-election in the upcoming general election on November 3. Dan currently represents the 105th Legislative District here in Central Illinois. He has been an effective leader and representative since January 2001.

The past seven months, Dan has been busy assisting his constituents on many coronavirus-related fronts, health care, testing, unemployment claims, and personal protective equipment, just to name a few. He has hosted a town hall meeting to explain how individuals and businesses can receive state grant funding help, as well as leading a House Republican committee to work with the governor’s administration on phasing in re-opening plans for Illinois.

He is a proven, dedicated representative looking out for his district’s constituents. No one knows the 105th Legislative District better than Dan or is willing to spend the time he does traveling the district, listening to its voters.

Dan Brady has been and will continue to be our voice for the 105th Legislative District. Join me in voting to re-elect Dan Brady for state representative on November 3.

Anthony Norman, Bloomington

