LETTER: Supporting Fair Tax Amendment

I support the Fair Tax Amendment.

Opposition to the amendment employs baseless fears and false logic regarding powers to raise taxes, set rates, and tax retirement income.

The opposition claims the amendment gives the legislature power to raise taxes on all taxpayers without limit. The legislature already has that power. The amendment simply groups taxpayers into progressive levels, meaning that lower rates would be imposed on the lower portions of income of even the wealthiest taxpayers and increasing rates would apply incrementally as income increases.

The legislature already has the power to set income tax rates. Rates will be determined, as they are now, by the legislature but will apply by group based on income levels. With rates going into effect via passage of the amendment, 97% of taxpayers will see a tax cut or pay no more than they do now; only those with incomes of $250,000 or more will see an increase.

The current regressive tax impacts low and middle income households’ ability to pay for basic needs and to purchase goods and services supporting local economies in a way that it does not impact wealthier households. The progressive tax will raise funding for education, health care, and human services while giving breathing room to lower income households trying to meet their needs.