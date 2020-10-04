LETTER: Supporting Fazzini for County Auditor

I am writing this letter in support of Robert Fazzini for County Auditor. I met Mr. Fazzini in 2018 during my campaign for City Council Ward 2.

He had reached out to meet and talk about recycling in Bloomington. My first impression was, “This man is a straight talker on a mission”. I learned a lot during that meeting. He is a concerned citizen. Fazzini’s formal recommendation to the county Board contributed to the decision to lower the County Auditor’s salary from $100,000-plus to $80,000 starting next year. He also has the skills to perform in this position.

Fazzini would like to make the auditor position appointed, not an elected position, so the credentials of the applicants can be based on the skills to do the job rather than the skills to win an election. He also believes the position of the auditor should be non-partisan because it is not a policy-making role, so why should it be a partisan function?

Georgene Chissell, Bloomington

