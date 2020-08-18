LETTER: Supporting Fazzini for county auditor

I have known and respected Rob Fazzini for more than 20 years and fully support him as the next McLean County Auditor.

I know Rob to be gracious, ethical and energetic. Rob has been truly giving of himself in the betterment of our community. He brings with him knowledge and experience gained from many years in banking with auditing experience. In addition, his time on the Bloomington City Council prepares him to work with county administration, elected officials and department heads assisting them in the problem solving demanded by the auditor role.