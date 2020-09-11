 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Supporting Fazzini in auditor race
0 comments

LETTER: Supporting Fazzini in auditor race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

This is my letter in support of a candidate for the office of McLean County auditor.

Whether it is volunteering at the Normal Theater, coaching American Junior Baseball, or helping get the Multicultural Leadership program off the ground, Rob Fazzini is a very active member of our community. Now he wants to support our community by bringing some much-needed professionalism to the office of McLean County auditor. With his banking and auditing experience, he is very qualified for the job.

This race isn’t about politics and setting policy; it’s about professionalism and holding county departments accountable. Rob wants to take the politics out of the county auditor position by making it an appointed position instead of an elected office. Join me in supporting my friend Rob Fazzini in this November’s election.

John Brandt, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News