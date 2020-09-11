LETTER: Supporting Fazzini in auditor race

This is my letter in support of a candidate for the office of McLean County auditor.
Whether it is volunteering at the Normal Theater, coaching American Junior Baseball, or helping get the Multicultural Leadership program off the ground, Rob Fazzini is a very active member of our community. Now he wants to support our community by bringing some much-needed professionalism to the office of McLean County auditor. With his banking and auditing experience, he is very qualified for the job.
This race isn’t about politics and setting policy; it’s about professionalism and holding county departments accountable. Rob wants to take the politics out of the county auditor position by making it an appointed position instead of an elected office. Join me in supporting my friend Rob Fazzini in this November’s election.
John Brandt, Bloomington
