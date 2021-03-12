LETTER: Supporting Koos, forward thinkers

I have lived in Bloomington-Normal since 1975, almost entirely in Normal. I am so proud to live in this town. The quality of life is extremely high, as has been noted in national publications. The quality of leadership from the mayor and majority of the council has been exemplary.

Mayor Chris Koos has a proven track record of balancing priorities of services (water quality, sewers, trash pickup, roads, etc.) with improvements, upgrades and enhancements to the town. What companies would want to come here and invest if their employees and their families have a backward-facing government?

I have new neighbors, a young couple who have come here to work at Rivian, from an auto manufacturer in Mississippi. This is so exciting! I am thrilled to see talented, young people coming here to grow our community.

The continued Triple A financial rating proves the town has been responsible in bringing in income and spending our tax dollars. I want the optimistic, broad spectrum view of Chris Koos to continue.

In addition to Mayor Koos, I am supporting Councilman Kevin McCarthy. He has a proven record of listening, inclusion and measured assessments of the community's needs.