LETTER: Supporting Laymon for County Board

If you spend a few minutes with Val Laymon, you know she is someone you want on your side. Val is running for a seat on the McLean County Board representing the 7th District. Val is a problem solver with a positive approach to challenges. Moreover, she wants to help her community.

She brings optimism to an often cynical arena of governing and reason to analyzing a situation for the best outcome. Val is concerned about current problems, but also how to sustain our county for future generations. For her, opportunity and fairness are not exclusive to one another.

Val brings a wide perspective to issues in McLean County and will offer solutions to make this a better place to live. If we are looking to put our best foot forward, Val is the shoe that fits.

Gary Schwartz, Hudson

