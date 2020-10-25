LETTER: Supporting Lund for county board

Our community, nation, and world needs leaders who are ready to put in the time, educate themselves on the issues, stay composed under pressure, and prioritize the needs of the people -- not just their people, all people. Over the course of the last 10 months, I have seen Rachael Lund demonstrate every one of these qualities and I am proud to support her candidacy for County Board in District 5.

I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Rachael on her campaign. Rachael’s vision for McLean County was compelling enough for me to get involved and since then, I’ve gotten to know her extremely well. Frankly, such proximity under pressure is not usually flattering. For Rachael, it’s where she shines. I’ve seen her tireless work in mornings, weeknights, and every weekend to learn the ropes, walk the district, and talk with constituents. She’s not afraid to call out problems where she sees them, but she’s confident enough not to bother with the name-calling and partisanship that dominates so much of today’s political scene.

Rachael’s aims are clear: to represent District 5 honestly, to make local governance accessible and inclusive, and to usher in a new generation of leadership in McLean County.