LETTER: Supporting McCarthy for council

I am writing in support and endorsement of Kevin McCarthy being re-elected to the Normal Town Council. I’ve known Kevin for many years through our common interests in endurance sports, STEM, and innovation. Kevin actively seeks to listen and model intentional participation in those domains. I respect and admire his ability to apply those qualities to his service on the council. Please make time to vote on April 6 and more specifically I ask you to join me in support of Kevin McCarthy’s continued service and contribution to the Normal Town Council.