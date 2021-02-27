 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Supporting McCarthy for council
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Supporting McCarthy for council

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

I am writing in support and endorsement of Kevin McCarthy being re-elected to the Normal Town Council. I’ve known Kevin for many years through our common interests in endurance sports, STEM, and innovation. Kevin actively seeks to listen and model intentional participation in those domains. I respect and admire his ability to apply those qualities to his service on the council. Please make time to vote on April 6 and more specifically I ask you to join me in support of Kevin McCarthy’s continued service and contribution to the Normal Town Council. 

Ed Matesevac, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News