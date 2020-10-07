LETTER: Supporting McIntyre for county board

This letter is written to support John McIntyre for the McLean County Board. As a community we are fortunate to have an experienced leader of such good character who creates a climate of mutual respect that brings our community together.

I have known John for many years. He is highly respected, trustworthy, caring, a good listener, knowledgeable, tireless, humble, and kind. Despite potential challenges, he is diligent as he keeps his eye on the prize.

He is current on issues affecting our community and addresses our needs.

John is open minded and reasonable, always looking to help local and small business. For example, I recently worked with John and the County Board requesting approval to establish The Old Rugged Barn Event Venue to provide a place for the community to gather and celebrate special occasions.

I credit John's leadership and the Board for determining this would be a helpful addition to our community.

As a teacher, coach, and civic leader, John motivates and inspires others to think outside the box, to make dreams become reality, to create something magical, to believe, and to stand for what you believe.