LETTER: Supporting McMillan for council

The Normal Town Council election of April 6 has attracted a lot of candidates, but there is one who really stands out: Brad McMillan.

Brad is superbly prepared, thanks to his role as the director for Principled Leadership at Bradley University as well as his prior public service in Central Illinois and on a state government reform committee.

Brad’s campaign discussions with civic groups and others have covered many policy issues and the need for nonpartisan, independent leadership on the Normal Town Council. Brad is a political science graduate of our own Illinois Wesleyan University and has a law degree. He will be one of the most prepared and best educated Normal Town Council members we have ever elected.

We cannot do better than to add Brad McMillan to our town council and we deserve his leadership skills. I encourage you to vote for Brad McMillan.

Michael Doherty, Normal

