LETTER: Supporting McMillan for Normal council

I am writing to support Brad McMillan for a seat on the Normal Town Council. With our town, community, state and nation coming out from our generation’s greatest challenge, we need leaders to represent all of our perspectives and needs going forward. Knowing Brad for nearly 40 years has provided many opportunities to see him interact and treat all individuals with respect and genuine interest in being helpful.

Brad has so many of the characteristics and experiences we need for Normal to remain an exceptional place to live, work and play. Having served on numerous regional boards in workforce and economic development and as executive director for the Institute for Principled Leadership in Public Service, Brad is committed to rational solutions and a collaborative leadership approach that brings positive results to our community.