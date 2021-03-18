LETTER: Supporting McMillan for Normal council

I am writing to support Brad McMillan for a seat on the Normal Town Council. With our town, community, state and nation coming out from our generation’s greatest challenge, we need leaders to represent all of our perspectives and needs going forward. Knowing Brad for nearly 40 years has provided many opportunities to see him interact and treat all individuals with respect and genuine interest in being helpful.
Brad has so many of the characteristics and experiences we need for Normal to remain an exceptional place to live, work and play. Having served on numerous regional boards in workforce and economic development and as executive director for the Institute for Principled Leadership in Public Service, Brad is committed to rational solutions and a collaborative leadership approach that brings positive results to our community.
Brad has an exceptional history of community service and public service in Central Illinois. His experiences have provided him an opportunity to develop bipartisan relationships with federal, state, and regional elected officials. These experiences and relationships will benefit the small business owner to realizing the potential a new community partner in Rivian can provide. Brad supports promoting the natural resources and parks we all know make this community exceptional and aspirational to others. His knowledge of higher education and the continued development of these partnerships with ISU and Heartland will allow our community to remain strong and vibrant. His support for the police and fire departments to keep our town safe and equitable is key for all of us.