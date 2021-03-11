LETTER: Supporting Tiritilli for Normal mayor

We are writing to endorse Mark Tiritilli for mayor of Normal. In our interactions with Mark, we have appreciated his honest efforts at truly listening to others. As a professor of physics at Illinois Wesleyan University, Mark is loved by his students and respected by faculty for his organization, his ambitious approach to teaching and always going the extra mile to help. As a teacher he possesses the skills to interact with all kinds of people and issues.

When reviewing the changes in Normal, one cannot help but be impressed. However, it should be noted that some of the recent letters and an article praising these changes were written by members of the present administration, and failed to mention that the changes were done at the expense of the taxpayers. At least one of the changes reminds us of the fiasco known as the downtown Bloomington Coliseum. It’s easy to spend someone else’s money to build a legacy to oneself. We cannot continue to subsidize private enterprise and raise taxes to do it. Normal has an obscene debt, and we need a new administration to change direction, pay down our debt and fix our streets. Mark has good ideas for helping the people of Normal, and how to reduce taxes and spending.