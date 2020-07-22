LETTER: Survival of our planet at rick

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Climate change is a global problem with serious implications: environmental, social, economic, political….it represents one of the principal challenges facing humanity in our day,” (Pope Francis’ encyclical “Laudato Si). Every human being on earth is being impacted in those four different ways. The world we are leaving our children, grandchildren, the unborn, and yet to be conceived is in jeopardy. Science is telling us that we are the last generation that can take action to avoid severe consequences of climate change. Climate change is the foundational Pro-life issue of our time.

Environmentally, we are being impacted with extreme weather changes, pollution of our land and sea, and the air we breathe. Socially, we are being impacted by human diseases, our leisure time, and good drinking water. Economically, we are being impacted by rising food prices due to droughts, destruction of our property due to fires and storms, etc. And politically, we are currently being impacted by certain politicians rejecting the global impact of science-based climate change.