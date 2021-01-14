LETTER: Sympathy for restaurant owners

It's confusing to me that we can go to Downs, Pontiac, Wapella, Clinton, Goodfield, Sangamon County, Peoria, etc., to dine inside restaurants but not here in Bloomington/Normal. And if a business tries to stay open they are fined.

I feel so sorry for our local restaurants/bars. We went to Gills for lunch and of course it was outside, around the back of the restaurant and it was 18 degrees. They had large heaters going but who wants to sit bundled up in coats enjoying lunch, so we left, drove 10 minutes away and enjoyed lunch inside, of course, with table distancing and masks worn by the employees.