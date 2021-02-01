LETTER: Take action for shooting survivors

By early February, more people in America are killed with guns than are killed in other high-income nations in an entire YEAR. And millions more are shot and wounded, threatened with a gun, or witness an act of gun violence. In the US, 61% of gun deaths are suicides and 36% are homicides (remaining 3% = unintentional, shootings by law enforcement, & undetermined. Source: CDC Fatal Injury Reports). In Illinois, one person dies by gun suicide every 16 hours. Illinois’ rate of gun suicide increased 39% from 2009 to 2018. These statistics are not just numbers, they are people.

We are a state and a nation of survivors. 58% of Americans, including 68% of Black and Latinx Americans, are survivors of gun violence. National Gun Violence Survivor Week is February 1–7. Survivors live with the devastating impact of gun violence every day of the year, and this week is meant to highlight that reality. Please visit MomentsThatSurvive.org to read in survivors’ own words who these statistics represent, people no different than you and me.