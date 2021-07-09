LETTER: Take steps to avoid return of COVID

It’s not over until it’s over.

As of July 6, almost 40% of McLean County residents still had not gotten even one dose of a COVID vaccine. When ISU and IWU students return in the Fall, there will be even more unvaccinated people in McLean County and possibly another spike in infections like we saw last fall.

Meanwhile, the new and more contagious Delta variant of COVID is currently spreading in all 50 states, almost entirely among unvaccinated people. Unvaccinated people are not only dangers to themselves and threats to overwhelm local hospitals, but they also provide hosts for new strains of COVID to develop.

To avoid a spike here, our best defense would seem to be encouraging the remaining unvaccinated McLean County residents to join the rest of us in getting vaccinated.

Here are a few suggestions of how to encourage vaccination: 1) Since bars and restaurants would be among those most likely to feel the economic pinch of a shut-down should there be a spike here, encouraging vaccination might be in their self-interest. They should consider offering a free drink or a meal discount to any customer who can show the CDC card indicating a vaccination in the last month. 2) Other merchants might offer similar incentives. 3) Employers might try to arrange voluntary vaccination days for their employees on site. Alternatively, employers could offer employees time off to receive vaccinations. Many local pharmacies offer free vaccinations. 4) The local Chamber of Commerce could publicly promote vaccination drives. After all, community immunity is good for local business. 5) The McLean County Board and Health Department could increase efforts to promote access to vaccination in rural areas.

Let’s pull together as a community and do our best to defeat COVID. Remember: All COVID infection and prevention is local.

John B. Pryor, Bloomington

