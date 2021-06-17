LETTER: Take the side of the oppressed

When rockets from Gaza were fired into Israel on May 10 earlier this year, I was taking a deep breath from finishing another semester of classwork including an Old Testament course which covered Psalms to Malachi. When I saw the breaking news of the rocket attacks and as Christians on social media flooded their pages with support for Israel, I dove deep into articles that recounted the series of events that led to the violence. With the words of the ancient prophets of Israel fresh in my mind, I could not help but read the news in Israel and Palestine from a biblical perspective.

From that research, it seems clear to me that since 1948 the Palestinian people have been oppressed. Even now and into the future with the ceasefire in place, the people of Palestine will continue to be oppressed. I encourage Christians to research heavily on this issue. It is a large social justice issue within our lifetime and the church should stand as our God would: beside the people who are suffering.

Read articles and listen to the voices of Palestine. Read through your Bible and be encouraged to fight for the people of Palestine. Read Amos and see how God condemns Israel when they are the oppressor. Read Habakkuk and reflect on God’s view of nations that oppress their neighbors.

I believe the stories of the Bible to be a wise guide through a messy, complex, and chaotic world. These scriptures do not care for national allegiances as most of the Old Testament convicts God’s own nation. God’s word convicts us to look past borders and history and simply aid those in need. The biblical approach is to take the side of the oppressed and stand with them.

Timothy Rosten, Bloomington

