LETTER: Taking issue with pro-life column

In response to Msgr. Hennessy’s “pro-life” column ("'Pro-life' more than single position," Oct. 25):

1. It is wrong and absurd to say any abortion can be “safe”. If a minister said to his congregation in church, “this side of the aisle is going to be put to death,” it would be absurd to turn to the other side and say, “but don't you worry, it will be safe.” The goal of an abortion is to kill someone, so how can it be safe? It is not the byproduct or side effect of a medication or medical procedure, but has the direct intention of killing a human being.

2. It is correct to say we have not “convinced everyone of the truth of our convictions about the rights of the unborn” in almost 48 years. However, one major difference is whether we citizens must pay for it. Republican presidents say no; Democratic presidents say yes. The solution to care for the poor and downtrodden cannot be killing off the next generation.

3. What we have taught the next generation is simply this: If someone is a problem, kill them and be done with the problem. That is the lesson learned by those who survived the abortion-on-demand generation. So how do we genuinely care for those in need when this is a foundational premise of how we “care” for each other?